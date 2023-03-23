Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Askari General 31.12.2022 29% (F) 346.589 4.82 28.04.2023 21.04.2023 to
Insurance Company Year End 11.00.A.M 28.04.2023
Limited AGM
(Unconsolidated)
Security Investment 31.12.2022 Nil (33.067) (0.643) 28.04.2023 21.04.2023 to
Bank Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 28.04.2023
AGM
IGI Holdings Limited 31.12.2022 22.50% (F) 911.792 6.39 28.04.2023 21.04.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 02.30.P.M 28.04.2023
AGM
Asia Insurance 31.12.2022 Nil (73.831) (1.01) 27.04.2023 20.04.2023 to
Company Limited Year End 12.00.P.M 27.04.2023
AGM
Philip Morris 31.12.2022 Nil 2,809.746 30.33 27.04.2023 20.04.2023 to
(Pakistan) Limited Year End 03.00.P.M 27.04.2023
AGM
EFG Hermes 31.12.2022 Nil (101.914) (5.09) 26.04.2023 19.04.2023 to
Pakistan Ltd Year End 04.00.P.M 26.04.2023
AGM
Jubilee General 31.12.2022 40% 1,533.700 7.73 25.04.2023 19.04.2023 to
Insurance Company Year End 09.00.A.M 25.04.2023
Ltd AGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments