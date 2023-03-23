KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Askari General 31.12.2022 29% (F) 346.589 4.82 28.04.2023 21.04.2023 to Insurance Company Year End 11.00.A.M 28.04.2023 Limited AGM (Unconsolidated) Security Investment 31.12.2022 Nil (33.067) (0.643) 28.04.2023 21.04.2023 to Bank Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 28.04.2023 AGM IGI Holdings Limited 31.12.2022 22.50% (F) 911.792 6.39 28.04.2023 21.04.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 02.30.P.M 28.04.2023 AGM Asia Insurance 31.12.2022 Nil (73.831) (1.01) 27.04.2023 20.04.2023 to Company Limited Year End 12.00.P.M 27.04.2023 AGM Philip Morris 31.12.2022 Nil 2,809.746 30.33 27.04.2023 20.04.2023 to (Pakistan) Limited Year End 03.00.P.M 27.04.2023 AGM EFG Hermes 31.12.2022 Nil (101.914) (5.09) 26.04.2023 19.04.2023 to Pakistan Ltd Year End 04.00.P.M 26.04.2023 AGM Jubilee General 31.12.2022 40% 1,533.700 7.73 25.04.2023 19.04.2023 to Insurance Company Year End 09.00.A.M 25.04.2023 Ltd AGM ==========================================================================================================

