AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Electricity generation dips 4% in February as economic slowdown continues

  • China Power Hub Generation and Thar Energy Limited generated zero electricity during February due to coal import issues
BR Web Desk Published March 22, 2023 Updated March 22, 2023 05:18pm
Follow us

Electricity generation in the country registered a 4% year-on-year decline, hitting 11,541 MW during February 2023, compared to 12,036 MW generated in February 2022.

The decline in the generation was owed to lower generation from furnace oil, which was down 80% YoY, as well as coal (-57% YoY), wind (-44% YoY), and gas (-7% YoY).

“This decline in power generation is triggered by the overall decline in economic activity across the country,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a report on Wednesday.

“China Power Hub Generation and Thar Energy Limited generated zero electricity during February 2023 due to the coal import issues and transmission constraints on the back of the delay in the second transmission line between Thar and Matiari Converter Station,” the brokerage house said.

During 8MFY23, power generation also decreased by 7.1% YoY to 84,840 GWh, compared to 91,281 GWh during 8MFY22.

Pakistan’s power generation cost up 59% in January

Meanwhile, the cost of power generation decreased by 10.3% YoY in February 2023, clocking it an average of Rs8.01/KWh compared with an average cost of Rs8.94/KWh during February 2022.

The decline was led by reasons including an increase in hydel and nuclear-based power generation, a relatively cheaper source of generation and a decline in FO-based electricity generation.

Power generation from hydel and nuclear sources stood at 2,052 GWh and 1,883 GWh respectively, showing an increase of 39% and 86%, respectively, on a yearly basis.

In February, hydel was the leading source of power generation, accounting for 26.5% of the generation mix, to become the largest source of electricity generation in the country. Followed by nuclear, which accounted for 24.3% of the overall generation.

Moreover, electricity generation from wind sources declined by 44% on a yearly basis to 92 GWh, while power generation from other renewable sources such as solar also witnessed a 42% increase on a yearly basis at 82 GWh.

GAS nepra FO Nuclear economy power generation electricity generation fuel cost hydel wind

Comments

1000 characters
Az_Iz Mar 22, 2023 05:55pm
The cost of power generation is 10% lower in Rupees. It is even better in dollars, with the rupee having lost so much value.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Electricity generation dips 4% in February as economic slowdown continues

At least nine dead, 44 injured in KPK after strong earthquake

Imran claims govt planning another operation at Zaman Park using 'special squad'

Rupee strengthens against US dollar, settles at 283.20

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

KSE-100 falls over 500 points owing to IMF programme uncertainty

Energy transmission lines to be set up in Thar by April 30: PM Shehbaz

Import restrictions: Bannu Woollen Mills shuts production for 6 weeks

US Fed mulls more rate hikes amid banking uncertainty

316 PTI workers arrested so far for Federal Judicial Complex vandalism: Islamabad Police

Read more stories