Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Published 22 Mar, 2023 06:24am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
IGI Life Insurance     31.12.2022     Nil          42.031           0.25       27.04.2023    20.04.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                                10.30.A.M        27.04.2023
                                                                               AGM
The United Insurance   31.12.2022     10% (F)      921.718          3.12       29.04.2023    21.04.2023 to
Company of             Year End                                                10.30.A.M        29.04.2023
Pakistan Ltd                                                                   AGM
Askari Life Assurance  31.12.2022     Nil          (275.971)        (1.84)     27.04.2023    21.04.2023 to
Company Limited        Year End                                                01.00.P.M        27.04.2023
                                                                               AGM
Adamjee Insurance      31.12.2022     15% (F)      2,585.013        7.39       28.04.2023    20.04.2023 to
Company Limited        Year End                                                10.00.A.M        28.04.2023
(Unconsolidated)                                                               AGM
==========================================================================================================

