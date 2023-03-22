KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== IGI Life Insurance 31.12.2022 Nil 42.031 0.25 27.04.2023 20.04.2023 to Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 27.04.2023 AGM The United Insurance 31.12.2022 10% (F) 921.718 3.12 29.04.2023 21.04.2023 to Company of Year End 10.30.A.M 29.04.2023 Pakistan Ltd AGM Askari Life Assurance 31.12.2022 Nil (275.971) (1.84) 27.04.2023 21.04.2023 to Company Limited Year End 01.00.P.M 27.04.2023 AGM Adamjee Insurance 31.12.2022 15% (F) 2,585.013 7.39 28.04.2023 20.04.2023 to Company Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 28.04.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM ==========================================================================================================

