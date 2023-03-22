Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
IGI Life Insurance 31.12.2022 Nil 42.031 0.25 27.04.2023 20.04.2023 to
Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 27.04.2023
AGM
The United Insurance 31.12.2022 10% (F) 921.718 3.12 29.04.2023 21.04.2023 to
Company of Year End 10.30.A.M 29.04.2023
Pakistan Ltd AGM
Askari Life Assurance 31.12.2022 Nil (275.971) (1.84) 27.04.2023 21.04.2023 to
Company Limited Year End 01.00.P.M 27.04.2023
AGM
Adamjee Insurance 31.12.2022 15% (F) 2,585.013 7.39 28.04.2023 20.04.2023 to
Company Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 28.04.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
