LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the PTI Chairman Imran Khan to appear before its investigation team on Tuesday (today) in foreign funding case.

Through this notice, Imran Khan has been asked to appear before the investigation team in the NAB Rawalpindi office on Tuesday. This was the second call-up notice to the former prime minister. Earlier, Imran did not turn up on the notice.

