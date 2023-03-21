AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 concludes

Press Release Published 21 Mar, 2023 06:29am
PESHAWAR: With the collaboration of district administrations and Frontier Corps North, Pakistan Sports Festival 2023, which started on February 1st concluded with great enthusiasm in Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Mohmand & Khyber.

The closing ceremonies were held in respective districts with Inspector General Frontier Corps North Major General Noor Wali Khan as the chief guest at the Khyber district’s closing ceremony.

The players marched past, while children performed various tableaus and gymnastics. Local artists also performed traditional Khattak, Mehsud, and Chitrali dances and band displayed different traditional songs.

