KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Century Insurance 31.12.2022 25% (F) 313.353 5.66 27.04.2023 21.04.2023 to Company Limited Year End 03.00.P.M 27.04.2023 AGM Pak Suzuki Motor 31.12.2022 Nil (6,336.922) (77.00) 18.04.2023 11.04.2023 to Company Limited Year End 09.00.A.M 18.04.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

