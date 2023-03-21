Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Century Insurance 31.12.2022 25% (F) 313.353 5.66 27.04.2023 21.04.2023 to
Company Limited Year End 03.00.P.M 27.04.2023
AGM
Pak Suzuki Motor 31.12.2022 Nil (6,336.922) (77.00) 18.04.2023 11.04.2023 to
Company Limited Year End 09.00.A.M 18.04.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
