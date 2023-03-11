Mar-Oct and Jun-Jul 23: Nepra approves recovery of FCA for Discos

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved recovery of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) of Rs 10. 34 per unit in eight months (from March to October 2023) and up to Rs 13.87 per unit for Discos against billings of June and July 2023 deferred for domestic categories due to higher charges.

Nepra had in its decisions of August 12, 2022 and September 12, 2022 approved Rs. 9.8972/ unit and Rs. 4.3435/unit for the months of Jun-22 and Jul-22, respectively to be charged in the billing months of Aug-22 and Sep-22 respectively for Discos.

Similarly, for K-Electric (KE) consumers, Nepra through its determinations of July 07, 2022, August 10, 2022 and September, 09, 2022 determined Rs.9.8972 per unit of FCA to be charged in the Aug-22 billing cycle (Rs. 6.8858/unit pertaining to FCA of May-22 and Rs.3.0 114/unit pertaining to FCA of June-22) and Rs. 3.9738/ unit to be charged in Sep-22 billing cycle (Rs. 8.0909/unit pertaining to FCA June-22 and negative Rs. 4.1171/ unit pertaining to Jul-22).

Power Division while justifying its request submitted that rebasing of uniform tariff determined by Nepra and recommended by it as final tariff for publication in the official gazette was notified by the Federal Government in order to not burden the consumers disproportionately in a sequence of Rs.3.5/unit in July 2022 and Rs 3.5/unit in August 2022.

Consumers were hit by Rs.9.8972 per unit FCA plus Rs.7 per unit of rebasing simultaneously in August 2022 billing.

This was an average increase of Rs. 16.90 per unit over and above the July 2022 rates. The above adjustments in tariff significantly increased the electricity bills for the months of August and September 2022.

Moreover, the extensive flood due to abnormally heavy monsoon rains also affected consumers across the country.

Under this scenario the Prime Minister of Pakistan decided to stagger the recovery of XWDISCOs and K-Electric FCAs.

