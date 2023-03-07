AVN 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.95%)
BAFL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
DGKC 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.68%)
EPCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.76%)
FFL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.65%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.46%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HUBC 72.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.48%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-10.94%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
MLCF 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.97%)
NETSOL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
OGDC 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.38%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.53%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.04%)
TPLP 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 113.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
UNITY 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,116 Increased By 8.1 (0.2%)
BR30 14,661 Increased By 67 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,501 Increased By 66.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,567 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.06%)
Australian shares fall ahead of RBA rate decision

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 10:24am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Australian shares dropped on Tuesday, weighed down by mining and gold stocks, while investors adopted a wait-and-watch stance ahead of the central bank’s policy decision later in the day where a quarter-percentage point rate hike is widely expected.

The S&P/ASX 200 index retreated 0.2% to 7,316.8 points by 0017 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) decision is expected to be followed by another hike next quarter, before pausing until next year, a Reuters poll found.

Analysts at ANZ wrote in a note that the focus of investors will be on any changes to the RBA’s statement from last month.

“But the recent run of softer data won’t be enough to dispel the RBA’s concern that inflation expectations could become entrenched,” analysts said. Mining stocks slumped 1.6% on weak iron ore prices, with sector major BHP Group falling 2.1%.

Rio Tinto said it had agreed to pay a $15 million civil penalty to settle an investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, relating to an alleged bribery scheme involving a consultant in Guinea.

The global miner’s shares dropped nearly 2%. Gold stocks tanked 1.6% after bullion dipped.

Australian shares rise on tech, financial boost; RBA decision in focus

Sector majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources shed 1.3% and 2.7%, respectively. Financial stocks advanced 0.5% with the “Big Four” banks posting gains, while energy stocks added 0.4%.

Australia’s Megaport, which was the top loser in the benchmark index, dropped as much as 12.5% after Chief Executive Officer Vincent English tendered his resignation.

Funeral services provider InvoCare surged as much as 39.1% after it received a non-binding takeover offer from asset manager TPG Global LLC for A$1.81 billion ($1.22 billion) becoming the top gainer in the benchmark index.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index retreated 0.2% to 11,890.28 points.

Australian shares

Read more stories