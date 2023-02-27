AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets open lower on weak oil prices, rate-hike bets

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2023 03:07pm
Follow us

Most major Gulf markets opened lower on Monday, tracking Asian peers and weaker oil prices, as fears of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve dampened investors’ risk appetite.

Investors are braced for more challenging US data including the closely watched ISM measures of manufacturing and services, the latter being especially important following January’s startling spike in activity.

There are also at least six Federal Reserve policymakers on the speaking diary this week, and they will be closely followed for comments on the likelihood of further rate hikes.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the US dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror monetary policy changes in the United States.

Brent crude futures were down 48 cents, or 0.6%, at $82.68 a barrel at 0733 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index fell 0.2%, extending losses to a seventh consecutive session. Healthcare and financial stocks weighed on the index, with Al Rajhi Bank shedding 0.4%, while Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical losing 0.9%.

Saudi Tadawul Group fell 1.7%, extending losses from the previous session after reporting a 27% slump in annual profit and a reduction in the annual dividend proposal.

Fertilizer maker SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company gained 2.2% after reporting a 92% jump in annual net profit at 10.04 billion riyals ($2.68 billion).

The Qatari Stock index eased 0.1%, dragged down by losses in financial stocks. Qatar Islamic Bank and heavyweights Qatar Commercial Bank dropped 1.4% and 0.7% respectively.

Banks, real estate shares weigh on Saudi; insurer lifts Qatar

Qatar Fuel was also down 0.9%. In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index opened down 0.1%, led by a 1.7% decline in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and a 2.7% dive in food and beverages firm Agthia Group.

Bucking the trend, Dubai’s benchmark index rose 0.4%, lifted by gains in property and banking shares. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties climbed 1.7% and Emirates NBD Bank advanced 0.8%.

Real estate developer Deyaar Development declined more than 1.7% after board said it will seek shareholders’ nod on not to distribute any dividend for the fiscal year 2022.

Gulf stock markets MENA

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets open lower on weak oil prices, rate-hike bets

Fourth successive gain: rupee settles at 259.92 against US dollar

Why IMF lending still stalled?

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

One killed in new Turkiye quake, 69 injured as buildings collapse

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck: PM

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

Read more stories