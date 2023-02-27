AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Fourth successive gain: rupee settles at 259.92 against US dollar

  • Currency records an appreciation of 0.03%
Recorder Report Published February 27, 2023 Updated February 27, 2023 03:47pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement of 0.03% against the US dollar for the fourth successive session on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 259.92 against the greenback, up Re0.07 in the inter-bank market.

The rupee appreciated nearly 1.1% during the previous week to close at 259.99, as news of an inflow of $700 million from China boosted sentiment.

The currency has been on a gaining spree since it hit its all-time low of over 276 earlier in February, with realisation of export proceeds and a higher flow of remittances through legal channels aiding the recovery.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves have increased marginally but the level is still at less than one month of import cover, and underscores the urgent need for authorities to revive the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Globally, the dollar was on the frontfoot on Monday, hovering near a seven-week peak after a slew of strong U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further and for longer.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, was at 105.17, just below the seven-week peak of 105.32 it touched on Friday after hotter-than-expected data. The index is up 3% for February and sets to snap a four-month losing streak.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, shot up 0.6% last month after gaining 0.2% in December, according to data on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, inched lower in volatile trade on Monday, as a stronger dollar and fears of recession risks offset gains arising from Russia's plans to deepen oil supply cuts.

forex Rupee oil price Exchange rate US dollar index

Comments

1000 characters

Fourth successive gain: rupee settles at 259.92 against US dollar

Why IMF lending still stalled?

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

One killed in new Turkiye quake, 69 injured as buildings collapse

Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck: PM

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Read more stories