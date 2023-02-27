AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PKR appreciates nearly 1.1pc

Recorder Review Published 27 Feb, 2023 06:17am
Follow us

KARACHI: The rupee appreciated nearly 1.1% during the previous week, as news of inflow of $700 million from China boosted sentiment, helping the currency close at 259.99 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The currency has been on a gaining spree since it hit its all-time low of over 276 earlier in February, with realisation of export proceeds and higher flow of remittances through legal channels aiding the recovery.

At the same time, Pakistan reported a slight increase in its central bank-held foreign exchange reserves for the second successive week. Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $66 million to $3.26 billion, data released on Thursday showed. However, the level is still at less than one month of import cover, and underscores the urgent need for authorities to revive the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

While Pakistan has moved to implement prior conditions of the bailout programme, including taxation measures, higher energy tariffs, and a flexible exchange-rate, a staff-level agreement has yet to be reached. Without the IMF programme, analysts say, the rupee is likely to remain under pressure in the medium- to long-term.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 265 and 268, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 1.50 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 277.00 and 280.00, respectively. Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 1.80 rupee for buying and 1.70 rupee for selling, closing at 74.50 and 75.20, respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 20 paisa for both buying and selling, closing at 70.00 and 70.70, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 259.95

Offer Close Rs. 261.95

Bid Open Rs. 262.80

Offer Open Rs. 264.80

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 265.00

Offer Close Rs. 268.00

Bid Open Rs. 265.00

Offer Open Rs. 268.00

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

US dollar USD PKR Pakistan Rupee Open market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar

Comments

1000 characters

PKR appreciates nearly 1.1pc

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Austerity drive: Notification about monitoring body issued

Bilawal for bringing judges under NAB purview

Russia’s bank to suspend trading in euros

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

FBR asks Customs to deposit confiscated foreign currencies in NBP

US spy chief says Iran advancing N-plan at ‘worrisome pace’

Pakistanis among 59 migrants die in boat wreck off Italy

Read more stories