WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== February 23, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Feb-23 21-Feb-23 17-Feb-23 16-Feb-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10887 0.109049 0.109239 0.109137 Euro 0.798943 0.799434 0.798291 0.800576 Japanese yen 0.005568 0.005584 0.005594 0.005582 U.K. pound 0.906955 0.907835 0.896716 0.901958 U.S. dollar 0.750604 0.749657 0.751333 0.748202 Algerian dinar 0.005485 0.005482 0.005486 0.005479 Australian dollar 0.513338 0.516963 0.514137 0.517905 Botswana pula 0.056746 0.056899 0.056801 0.056938 Brazilian real 0.145117 0.14447 0.142716 Brunei dollar 0.560445 0.560449 0.560947 0.560829 Canadian dollar 0.554279 0.554644 0.557079 0.556739 Chilean peso 0.000941 0.000947 0.000946 0.000944 Czech koruna 0.033753 0.033689 0.033665 0.0338 Danish krone 0.1073 0.10737 0.107205 0.107474 Indian rupee 0.009061 0.009059 0.009073 0.009054 Israeli New Shekel 0.204915 0.205442 0.210693 0.211476 Korean won 0.000579 0.000579 0.000585 0.000585 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44975 2.44666 2.44351 Malaysian ringgit 0.169188 0.169146 0.16962 0.169949 Mauritian rupee 0.016274 0.016205 0.016335 0.016345 Mexican peso 0.040909 0.040756 0.040802 0.040335 New Zealand dollar 0.467927 0.468573 0.469095 0.468374 Norwegian krone 0.072853 0.073029 0.072473 0.073103 Omani rial 1.95216 1.94969 1.94591 Peruvian sol 0.196442 0.195682 0.195711 0.193734 Philippine peso 0.013645 0.013589 0.013607 0.013578 Polish zloty 0.167969 0.168371 0.167379 0.167755 Qatari riyal 0.20621 0.20595 0.20555 Russian ruble 0.010047 0.010014 0.01005 0.010008 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199909 0.199521 Singapore dollar 0.560445 0.560449 0.560947 0.560829 South African rand 0.040872 0.041119 0.041121 0.041556 Swedish krona 0.072591 0.072454 0.071413 0.072055 Swiss franc 0.808623 0.810834 0.805374 0.811543 Thai baht 0.021666 0.021679 0.021752 0.021861 Trinidadian dollar 0.111097 0.111188 0.110915 U.A.E. dirham 0.204385 0.204127 0.203731 Uruguayan peso 0.019313 0.019117 0.018908 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

