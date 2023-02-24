WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
February 23, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 22-Feb-23 21-Feb-23 17-Feb-23 16-Feb-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10887 0.109049 0.109239 0.109137
Euro 0.798943 0.799434 0.798291 0.800576
Japanese yen 0.005568 0.005584 0.005594 0.005582
U.K. pound 0.906955 0.907835 0.896716 0.901958
U.S. dollar 0.750604 0.749657 0.751333 0.748202
Algerian dinar 0.005485 0.005482 0.005486 0.005479
Australian dollar 0.513338 0.516963 0.514137 0.517905
Botswana pula 0.056746 0.056899 0.056801 0.056938
Brazilian real 0.145117 0.14447 0.142716
Brunei dollar 0.560445 0.560449 0.560947 0.560829
Canadian dollar 0.554279 0.554644 0.557079 0.556739
Chilean peso 0.000941 0.000947 0.000946 0.000944
Czech koruna 0.033753 0.033689 0.033665 0.0338
Danish krone 0.1073 0.10737 0.107205 0.107474
Indian rupee 0.009061 0.009059 0.009073 0.009054
Israeli New Shekel 0.204915 0.205442 0.210693 0.211476
Korean won 0.000579 0.000579 0.000585 0.000585
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44975 2.44666 2.44351
Malaysian ringgit 0.169188 0.169146 0.16962 0.169949
Mauritian rupee 0.016274 0.016205 0.016335 0.016345
Mexican peso 0.040909 0.040756 0.040802 0.040335
New Zealand dollar 0.467927 0.468573 0.469095 0.468374
Norwegian krone 0.072853 0.073029 0.072473 0.073103
Omani rial 1.95216 1.94969 1.94591
Peruvian sol 0.196442 0.195682 0.195711 0.193734
Philippine peso 0.013645 0.013589 0.013607 0.013578
Polish zloty 0.167969 0.168371 0.167379 0.167755
Qatari riyal 0.20621 0.20595 0.20555
Russian ruble 0.010047 0.010014 0.01005 0.010008
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199909 0.199521
Singapore dollar 0.560445 0.560449 0.560947 0.560829
South African rand 0.040872 0.041119 0.041121 0.041556
Swedish krona 0.072591 0.072454 0.071413 0.072055
Swiss franc 0.808623 0.810834 0.805374 0.811543
Thai baht 0.021666 0.021679 0.021752 0.021861
Trinidadian dollar 0.111097 0.111188 0.110915
U.A.E. dirham 0.204385 0.204127 0.203731
Uruguayan peso 0.019313 0.019117 0.018908
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
