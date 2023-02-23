AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.69%)
EPCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.85%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 68.34 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.16%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.48%)
OGDC 90.78 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.34%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.48%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.52 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.76%)
UNITY 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 35.9 (0.88%)
BR30 14,617 Increased By 100.5 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 217.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,528 Increased By 95.6 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

National Foundation Day Of Japan: H.E. Mitsuhiro Wada Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan

Published 23 Feb, 2023 05:52am
Follow us

TEXT: It gives me great pleasure to address the readers of Business Recorder on the occasion of the 63rd birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

Let me first express my deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in the devastating flood and their bereaved families. His Majesty the Emperor conveyed his sympathy to H.E. Dr. Arif Alvi, the President of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan last September. As the Emperor of a country which is also prone to many natural calamities like Pakistan, His Majesty has always paid a special attention to those afflicted by natural disasters since before his accession to the throne.

I would also like to pay tribute to the efforts of Pakistani Governments and the people of Pakistan to overcome the tremendous damage. The Government of Japan provided USD 7 million as an emergency grant to address the immediate impact of the floods in September 2022 and announced to provide approx. $77million in areas such as Humanitarian assistance, Rehabilitation of social infrastructure, Education, Health, Disaster prevention, Agriculture etc. at the Geneva Conference held on 9th January 2023 . We resolve to continue to stand by Pakistan and to support the Government of Pakistan to reconstruct the affected region.

Last year, in 2022, Japan and Pakistan celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations. During the year, Prime Minister KISHIDA held a summit meeting with Prime Minister H.E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in New York. Foreign Minister HAYASHI also met his counterpart H.E. Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Cambodia. In addition, there were two visits to Pakistan by Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Ministers. When Mr. SATOMI, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, visited Pakistan, he attended and co-chaired the 7th Pakistan Japan Government Business Joint Dialogue which was successfully held on 29th September 2022.

I am confident that we have developed our relations in the remarkable year, and the Embassy and I, as the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, will continue to be committed to deepen our cordial relations as “dereena dost”.

To conclude, I would like to offer my heartfelt prayers and wishes for His Majesty’s continued good health as well as the good health of everyone reading this article.

Japan-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Foundation Day Of Japan H.E. Mitsuhiro Wada

Comments

1000 characters

National Foundation Day Of Japan: H.E. Mitsuhiro Wada Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan

Rs346.745bn bids received at auction for MTBs: Interest rate on short-term govt papers soars to 19.95pc

Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Govt announces steps to correct fiscal imbalances

PPIB tells govt: Sinosure reluctant to insure any new power project

Govt, KE ink deal to settle Rs312.7m dispute

Punjab, KP polls: CJP takes suo motu notice of delay

ECP fails to take decision on election date

Oct-Dec QTA for Discos: Nepra agrees to approve Re0.5/unit hike in tariff

Kazakh President to visit Pakistan after 20 years

NTDC completes Bolan-Gwadar transmission line

Read more stories