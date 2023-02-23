National Foundation Day Of Japan: H.E. Mitsuhiro Wada Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan

TEXT: It gives me great pleasure to address the readers of Business Recorder on the occasion of the 63rd birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

Let me first express my deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in the devastating flood and their bereaved families. His Majesty the Emperor conveyed his sympathy to H.E. Dr. Arif Alvi, the President of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan last September. As the Emperor of a country which is also prone to many natural calamities like Pakistan, His Majesty has always paid a special attention to those afflicted by natural disasters since before his accession to the throne.

I would also like to pay tribute to the efforts of Pakistani Governments and the people of Pakistan to overcome the tremendous damage. The Government of Japan provided USD 7 million as an emergency grant to address the immediate impact of the floods in September 2022 and announced to provide approx. $77million in areas such as Humanitarian assistance, Rehabilitation of social infrastructure, Education, Health, Disaster prevention, Agriculture etc. at the Geneva Conference held on 9th January 2023 . We resolve to continue to stand by Pakistan and to support the Government of Pakistan to reconstruct the affected region.

Last year, in 2022, Japan and Pakistan celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations. During the year, Prime Minister KISHIDA held a summit meeting with Prime Minister H.E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in New York. Foreign Minister HAYASHI also met his counterpart H.E. Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Cambodia. In addition, there were two visits to Pakistan by Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Ministers. When Mr. SATOMI, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, visited Pakistan, he attended and co-chaired the 7th Pakistan Japan Government Business Joint Dialogue which was successfully held on 29th September 2022.

I am confident that we have developed our relations in the remarkable year, and the Embassy and I, as the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, will continue to be committed to deepen our cordial relations as “dereena dost”.

To conclude, I would like to offer my heartfelt prayers and wishes for His Majesty’s continued good health as well as the good health of everyone reading this article.

Japan-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad!

