'Synergy between all stakeholders' required to defeat terrorism in all manifestations: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Saturday that no nation can overcome terrorism-related challenges with kinetic actions alone, stressing that mutual trust, will of the people, and synergy between all stakeholders was required to defeat the menace and extremism in all its manifestations, according to the military’s media affairs wing.

“Terrorists have no religious or ideological moorings, rather only misguided conception forced through coercion or inducement,” the COAS was quoted as saying in the ISPR press release.

The COAS emphasised that contrary to political and other distractions being faced by the public, security forces remain singularly focused on Counter Terrorism and Intelligence based operations (IBOs) which are being conducted all over the country with pronounced success.

“Pakistanis have always rejected and defeated terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations, he said. “Together we shall prevail upon this menace for a shared prosperous future.”

The COAS made these remarks while visiting Karachi Police Office (KPO), where on Friday night security forces involving Pak Army Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and Sindh Police carried out a successful Counter Terrorism (CT) operation against militants.

Gen Munir visited Karachi where he, along with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, was briefed about the Karachi Police Office (KPO) incident at Corps Headquarters.

The CM and COAS also visited Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and met the injured soldiers of the Police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

“They praised the bravery, morale, and sacrifices of the Army, Police, and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in the line of duty,” ISPR said.

“Honourable CM stated that State acknowledges and salutes innumerable sacrifices rendered by LEAs and the nation’s unbreakable resolve against terrorism,” it said.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh police formed a committee to investigatethe attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO).

According to a notification, the committee will consist of five members. The law enforcement agency also asked the body to supervise the case’s progress.

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Zulfiqar Ali Larik will lead the committee while Karachi South Zone DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch, Crime Investigation Agency DIGP Muhammad Karim Khan, Karachi CTD Operations Senior Superintendent of Police Tariq Nawaz and Karachi CTD Investigation Incharge Raja Umer Khitab will also be included.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Friday took responsibility for the attack in a message sent by its spokesman to journalists.

The TTP then warned of more attacks against law enforcement officers.

“The policemen should stay away from our war with the slave army, otherwise the attacks on the safe havens of the top police officers will continue,” TTP said Saturday in an English-language statement.

“We want to warn the security agencies once again to stop martyring innocent prisoners in fake encounters otherwise the intensity of future attacks will be more severe.”

In a related statement earlier on Saturday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the international community to help in the capacity building of the Afghan interim authorities to take on threats of terrorism.

Taking part in a panel discussion at Munich Security Conference, he said that the international community wanted the Afghan interim government to live up to its obligations and commitments in areas like women’s education, all-inclusive government, and tackling of potential threats from terrorism, emanating from terrorist groups of Daesh, TTP and Al Qaeda.

Bilawal said the global community should convince the Afghan interim government to take on the threat of terrorism and demonstrate its will.

He said Pakistan had helped Afghanistan in the past and would continue to do so as it had hosted the largest number of Afghan refugees on its soil.

The foreign minister reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan is vital for the stability of the region and the international community must play its role in this regard