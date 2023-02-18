AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM Bilawal urges capacity building of Afghan authorities to counter terrorism

  • Says the global community should convince the Afghan interim government to take on the threat of terrorism and demonstrate its will
BR Web Desk Published February 18, 2023 Updated February 18, 2023 08:37pm
Follow us

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday urged the international community to help in capacity building of the Afghan interim authorities to take on threats of terrorism, Radio Pakistan reported.

Taking part in a panel discussion at Munich Security Conference, he said that the international community wanted the Afghan interim government to live up to its obligations and commitments in areas like women's education, all-inclusive government, and tackling of potential threats from terrorism, emanating from terrorist groups of Daesh, TTP and Al Qaeda.

Bilawal said the global community should convince the Afghan interim government to take on the threat of terrorism and demonstrate its will.

He said Pakistan had helped Afghanistan in the past and would continue to do so as it had hosted the largest number of Afghan refugees on its soil.

The foreign minister reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan is vital for the stability of the region and the international community must play its role in this regard.

The statement comes a day after gunmen stormed the sprawling Karachi Police Office compound.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) took responsibility for the attack in a message sent by its spokesman to journalists.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) warned Saturday of more attacks against law enforcement officers.

“The policemen should stay away from our war with the slave army, otherwise the attacks on the safe havens of the top police officers will continue,” TTP said Saturday in an English-language statement.

“We want to warn the security agencies once again to stop martyring innocent prisoners in fake encounters otherwise the intensity of future attacks will be more severe.”

Bilawal Bhutto

Comments

1000 characters

FM Bilawal urges capacity building of Afghan authorities to counter terrorism

Sindh IGP forms 5-member committee to probe KPO attack

TTP warns of more attacks against police

Court to indict Sheikh Rashid on March 2 for allegations against Zardari

Earthquake death toll passes 45,000; many still missing in flattened apartments

Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' in Ukraine: US

India lashes out at critics after BBC raids

Social media sites, apps will never be shut down again: IT minister

Qatar sheikh bids for Man Utd as billionaire Ratcliffe enters race

Six dead in Mississippi shooting rampage, suspect detained

Read more stories