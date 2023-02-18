FM Bilawal urges capacity building of Afghan authorities to counter terrorism

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday urged the international community to help in capacity building of the Afghan interim authorities to take on threats of terrorism, Radio Pakistan reported.

Taking part in a panel discussion at Munich Security Conference, he said that the international community wanted the Afghan interim government to live up to its obligations and commitments in areas like women's education, all-inclusive government, and tackling of potential threats from terrorism, emanating from terrorist groups of Daesh, TTP and Al Qaeda.

Bilawal said the global community should convince the Afghan interim government to take on the threat of terrorism and demonstrate its will.

He said Pakistan had helped Afghanistan in the past and would continue to do so as it had hosted the largest number of Afghan refugees on its soil.

The foreign minister reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan is vital for the stability of the region and the international community must play its role in this regard.

The statement comes a day after gunmen stormed the sprawling Karachi Police Office compound.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) took responsibility for the attack in a message sent by its spokesman to journalists.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) warned Saturday of more attacks against law enforcement officers.

“The policemen should stay away from our war with the slave army, otherwise the attacks on the safe havens of the top police officers will continue,” TTP said Saturday in an English-language statement.

“We want to warn the security agencies once again to stop martyring innocent prisoners in fake encounters otherwise the intensity of future attacks will be more severe.”