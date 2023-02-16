AVN 65.89 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.42%)
MLCF 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
NETSOL 79.59 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.69%)
OGDC 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.11%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
PPL 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
TELE 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 117.35 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.32%)
UNITY 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 6.4 (0.15%)
BR30 14,911 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 41,410 Increased By 83.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,597 Increased By 28.5 (0.18%)
US oil may retest resistance at $79.23

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 11:15am
SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $79.23 per barrel, a break above which could open the way towards $80.07-$80.45 range.

The nature of the rise on Wednesday remained unclear, looking like a continuation of the uptrend from $72.25, which is driven by a wave C.

A projection reveals the close relation of this wave to the preceding wave A from $72.25. Oil climbed above a narrow falling channel, which could be a part of a bullish flag that points at an aggressive target of $85.

Support is at $78.47, a break below which may be followed by a drop into $77.25-$77.84 range.

US oil may fall into $71.53-$72.40 range

On the daily chart, the three dojis since Feb. 13 may make a part of a rising three method, which precedes a strong rise.

This rise could be extended to $83.48, as indicated by the upper trendline of an expanding wedge. A break below $77.24 will confirm a target of $71.76.

US crude oil

