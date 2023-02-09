AVN 68.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.97%)
Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 270 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 9, 2023
The Pakistani rupee maintained upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 1.27% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 10:50am, the rupee was being quoted at 269.90 during intra-day trading, an improvement of Rs3.43.

The rupee had also made significant strides against the US dollar on Wednesday, closing at 273.33 against the US dollar, an appreciation of Rs2.95 or 1.08%.

The appreciation is “happening amid hope IMF staff level agreement will happen soon,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities in a note.

In a key development, Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha said some understanding has been reached with the IMF and some clearance has also been secured at the prime minister level.

She acknowledged that the IMF wants more clearance on some issues but said discussions are moving in a positive direction and the government’s entire focus during the negotiations has been on protecting the common man.

Internationally, the US dollar was little changed on Thursday as investors looked ahead to next week’s US inflation data and digested comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials who said modest interest rate rises were on the way.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was 0.029% higher on Thursday at 103.460, having dropped nearly 0.3% in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up in early trade on Thursday, extending gains for a fourth consecutive day, as crude loading disruptions in Turkey and optimism over China’s recovering demand continued to buoy sentiment.

