AVN 68.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.97%)
BAFL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.87%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
DFML 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.15%)
EPCL 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
FCCL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.86%)
FFL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.15%)
HUBC 67.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
KAPCO 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.76%)
MLCF 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.8%)
NETSOL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.16%)
OGDC 100.92 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.43%)
PAEL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.12%)
SILK 0.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.85%)
TELE 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
TPLP 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
TRG 122.75 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.96%)
UNITY 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,230 Increased By 49.5 (1.18%)
BR30 15,405 Increased By 135.1 (0.88%)
KSE100 42,193 Increased By 470 (1.13%)
KSE30 15,914 Increased By 167.7 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises for 4th day as supply disruptions, China demand supports

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2023 09:34am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil edged up in early trade on Thursday, extending gains for a fourth consecutive day, as crude loading disruptions in Turkey and optimism over China’s recovering demand continued to buoy sentiment.

Brent crude futures rose 14 cents, or 0.2% to $85.26 a barrel by 0239 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures firmed 11 cents, or 0.2% higher, to $78.58 a barrel. Both benchmarks have gained more than 6% so far this week.

BP Azerbaijan declared force majeure on Azeri crude shipments from the Turkish port of Ceyhan on Feb.7 after a massive earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early on Monday.

The disaster had halted operations at Ceyhan and disrupted crude oil flows from Iraq and Azerbaijan.

Hopes for a quick rebound in demand from China also supported oil prices as the world’s second-largest oil consumer ended more than three years of a stringent zero-COVID policy involving city-wide lockdowns and mass testing in December.

Oil prices edge higher, growth worries limit gains

“We continue to expect sanctions linked to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and China’s reopening to be key price drivers in the next 12 months, where oil price upside appears most likely into the 2H 2023,” said analysts from NAB Commodities Research in a note.

However, increasing crude inventories in the United States put pressure on oil gains. Stocks rose last week to their highest since June 2021 to 455.1 million barrels.

Also read

Crude Oil Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises for 4th day as supply disruptions, China demand supports

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

Intra-day update: Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 500 points

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

PM forms body to activate STZA

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Petrol shortage hits major cities of Punjab

New landfill sites: Govt decides to alter ICT master plan

Joint sitting of parliament: Rabbani deplores non-inclusion of terror issue in agenda

Read more stories