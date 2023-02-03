South Sudan violence kills 27 the day before pope’s visit

JUBA: Twenty-seven people were killed in South Sudan’s Central Equatoria state on Thursday when violence broke out between cattle herders and villagers a day before Pope Francis’ visit to the country, a local county commissioner told Reuters.

The pope is set to arrive in South Sudan on Friday from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, hoping to jolt a peace process aimed at ending a decade of conflict fought mostly on ethnic lines that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.