AVN 64.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
DGKC 41.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 66.82 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
MLCF 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
NETSOL 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
OGDC 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.6%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.52%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.92%)
TELE 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 112.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.52%)
UNITY 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,060 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,453 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 40,649 Decreased By -84.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,236 Increased By 6.3 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Sudan violence kills 27 the day before pope’s visit

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2023 11:51am
Follow us

JUBA: Twenty-seven people were killed in South Sudan’s Central Equatoria state on Thursday when violence broke out between cattle herders and villagers a day before Pope Francis’ visit to the country, a local county commissioner told Reuters.

Gunmen kill eight at birthday party in South Africa: police

The pope is set to arrive in South Sudan on Friday from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, hoping to jolt a peace process aimed at ending a decade of conflict fought mostly on ethnic lines that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

MENA South Sudan Democratic Republic of Congo violence kills 27

Comments

1000 characters

South Sudan violence kills 27 the day before pope’s visit

Saudi Arabia links oil refinery’s setup with political consensus

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

1,100MW K-3 inaugurated, China praised

Panel asks PD to broker agreements between govt, gas producing provinces

PM invites IK, others to APC on terrorism, economy

India’s Adani denies rise due to Modi as shares slump again

Dar approves proposal to raise $2bn from expats

Rules notified: FBR, banks can share info about civil servants’ assets

Chinese spy balloon flies over the United States, Pentagon says

Smuggling not the main reason behind USD shortage: FBR

Read more stories