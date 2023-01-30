AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.86%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
DGKC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
EPCL 47.74 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (4.21%)
FCCL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.89%)
HUBC 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
HUMNL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.64%)
NETSOL 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.4%)
OGDC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.42%)
PPL 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.5%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TRG 110.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.74%)
UNITY 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,022 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,432 Increased By 29.3 (0.2%)
KSE100 40,419 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,096 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gunmen kill eight at birthday party in South Africa: police

AFP Published 30 Jan, 2023 11:39am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: Gunmen opened fire on a group of people celebrating a birthday at the weekend in a township in South Africa, killing eight and wounding three others, police said Monday.

The birthday celebrant was among those gunned down in the mass shooting in the southern port city of Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth.

“The owner of the house was celebrating his birthday when two unknown gunmen entered the yard” on Sunday evening “and started shooting at the guests,” police said in a statement.

The gunmen “randomly shot at guests,” police said, adding “eight people died while three others are still fighting for their lives in hospital. The home owner is among the deceased”.

The motive of the attack is yet unknown.

California reels from back-to-back shootings that killed 18

Nomthetheleli Mene, the provincial police chief for the Eastern Cape province, condemned the killings as “a blatant disregard for human life”.

An investigation has been launched into the attack and police said a manhunt for the perpetrators was underway.

Shootings are common in South Africa, which has one of the world’s highest murder rates, fuelled by gang violence and alcohol.

South Africa last year saw string of shootings that killed nearly two dozen at separate bars in working class suburbs in Johannesburg and in the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, the national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, and crime experts were scheduled to visit the scene of the attack later Monday morning.

South Africa Gunmen opened fire Port Elizabeth

Comments

1000 characters

Gunmen kill eight at birthday party in South Africa: police

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

EAG concerned at ‘inadequate’ SBP response

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, US Federal Reserve meetings

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Read more stories