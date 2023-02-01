Prominent businessman Mohammad Lakhani injured in firing incident

Prominent businessman Mohammad Lakhani, belonging to the Adamjee Group, sustained injuries on Wednesday in a firing incident on his car, Aaj News reported.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on Lakhani’s car in the SITE area of Karachi while he was traveling with his driver. Nearly 7 bullets were fired on the car.

The injured have been shifted to a private hospital and police said Lakhani was out of danger.

According to police, the incident appears to be one of “target killing” but could be a case of “personal enmity” as well.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the incident and sought a report from Additional Inspector-General Police Mushtaq Maher.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Lakhani has been managing partner at Adamjee Textile Mills since July 2017. He is also Member Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He attended BVS Parsi High School in Karachi and got his Bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Miami Dade College in the US.