AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
DGKC 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
EPCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 64.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
MLCF 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 76.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.38%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,170 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Prominent businessman Mohammad Lakhani injured in firing incident

  • Unidentified gunmen opened fire on Lakhani’s car
BR Web Desk Published February 1, 2023 Updated February 1, 2023 04:24pm
Follow us

Prominent businessman Mohammad Lakhani, belonging to the Adamjee Group, sustained injuries on Wednesday in a firing incident on his car, Aaj News reported.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on Lakhani’s car in the SITE area of Karachi while he was traveling with his driver. Nearly 7 bullets were fired on the car.

Alleged terrorist killed in operation

The injured have been shifted to a private hospital and police said Lakhani was out of danger.

According to police, the incident appears to be one of “target killing” but could be a case of “personal enmity” as well.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the incident and sought a report from Additional Inspector-General Police Mushtaq Maher.

Attack on police station: Two ‘facilitators’ shot dead in Peshawar

As per his LinkedIn profile, Lakhani has been managing partner at Adamjee Textile Mills since July 2017. He is also Member Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He attended BVS Parsi High School in Karachi and got his Bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Miami Dade College in the US.

Pakistan terrorism

Comments

1000 characters
Hamdard Pakistani Feb 01, 2023 04:35pm
May Allah Protect all of us...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
bonce richard Feb 01, 2023 05:03pm
@Hamdard Pakistani, Ameen
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Prominent businessman Mohammad Lakhani injured in firing incident

Rupee sustains losses, settles at 268.83 against US dollar

Fawad granted bail by Islamabad court

Cannot rule out internal assistance for Peshawar bombing: police

Peshawar attack: ‘Who brought the terrorists back?’, asks PM Shehbaz

US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation fight not over

US, India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China

Bangladesh to restart spot LNG buying as prices ease

Former CM Parvez Elahi claims his residence raided by police

Govt team tries to persuade IMF to unlock lending

Read more stories