Attack on police station: Two ‘facilitators’ shot dead in Peshawar

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2023 07:53am
PESHAWAR: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Capital City Police in joint operation killed two facilitators of the terrorists’ attack on Sarband Police Station, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

CTD Peshawar Region and District Peshawar Police have received secret information regarding the presence of the facilitators of those involved in attack and martyrdom of DSP Sardar Hussain and two other personnel in Shinwari Qilla locality in the jurisdiction of Sarband Police Station.

After verification of the tip on technical basis, fully prepared police teams were dispatched for the arrest of the wanted terrorists. The joint teams of CTD and district police besieged the hideout of the terrorists, who opened fire on police party, which under a strategy of their protection and arrest of terrorists retaliated their firing.

The firing exchange between operation teams and terrorists continued for long time and after subsiding of the firing, the bodies of two terrorists were found during search and clearance operation.

The dead terrorists have been identified as Pehchan Gul alias Minhajuddin son of Khal Baz, resident of Bara and Hazrat Omar alias Mansoor son of Sher Gul, resident of Mohmand, current resident of Yakatoot, Peshawar.

Big quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the possession of terrorists while two or three others managed escape while taking benefit of the darkness of the night. Both terrorists were wanted to CTD in connections with various cases.

A heavy contingent of police arrived in the locality and search operation for the escaped terrorists was continued.

