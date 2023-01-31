Alleged terrorist killed in operation

ISLAMABAD: The terrorist who allegedly martyred two ISI officers in Khanewal has been killed by security agencies during an operation.

According to sources, on January 3, 2023 a terrorist named Umar Niazi shot dead Naveed Sadiq, the director of a sensitive institution, and Inspector Nasir Abbas in Khanewal.

Intelligence agencies tried to track down the terrorist day and night, using extreme diligence and advanced technology to nab him before he fled to Afghanistan. On the basis of intelligence, the law enforcement agencies in Kurram Agency conducted a joint operation and arrested Umar Niazi in an injured state. However, he died later.

The operation shows that terrorists, no matter how clever they are, cannot escape the grip of the law.

