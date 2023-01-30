Bus crash in Lasbela kills at least 41

LASBELA: More than 40 people were killed after a bus fell into a ravine and caught fire in the Lasbela, Balochistan on Sunday, officials said.

Forty-one bodies had been recovered from the wreckage, some burned beyond recognition, district police officer Israr Umrani told Reuters. The bus carrying around 48 people crashed on the way from Quetta to Karachi, officials said.

Dozens of people were combing through the wreckage, footage shared by the Edhi Foundation aid and emergency response organisation showed, and ambulance workers were carrying a dead body out of the debris.

Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum for Lasbela, told the vehicle had crashed into a bridge, causing it to fall into a ravine and catch fire.