AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran may be arrested ‘for causing unrest’, says minister

INP Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has warned that former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan may be arrested for ‘violating law and causing unrest in the country’.

Talking to journalists here, the defence minister lambasted the PTI chief for accusing PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of an assassination plot, saying that such statements can bend politics towards violence and can cause bloodshed in the country.

If the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) can be arrested then the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is no exception, he said as reported by a news channel.

Khawaja Asif said that such allegations can create life-threatening situations for Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leadership, warning that the former premier will be held responsible if any tragedy occurs in the country.

To a question regarding PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest, the defence minister said if PDM leaders can be arrested in ‘bogus cases’, then how Imran Khan can get away with ‘proven charges’ of Toshakhana and foreign funding? “Imran Khan can also be arrested due to the violation of the law.”

He also criticised the PTI chief’s ‘failed strategies’, saying that Imran Khan first accused foreign powers of ousting him, but now he held Mohsin Naqvi accountable for the ouster.

Khawaja Asif maintained that the PPP and PML-N leaders were thrown into jail in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government. He added that the PTI leaders had threatened courts and institutions. He advised the PTI leaders to ‘deal politically and no action will be taken against anyone’.

Asif Ali Zardari PDM PTI Imran Khan Federal Minister for Defence Khawja Asif

Comments

1000 characters

Imran may be arrested ‘for causing unrest’, says minister

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Hike to fuel inflation: Tarin

Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

PKR slide likely to fuel inflation in a big way

Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iran: US official

Termination of SEL’s LoS: PPIB seeks comments from CPPA-G, NTDC

Read more stories