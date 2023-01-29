Punjab cabinet resolves to work without salary

LAHORE: Expressing resolve to take all measures to ensure free and transparent elections in the province, interim Punjab Cabinet in its maiden meeting, here Saturday decided that all the members of the Punjab caretaker cabinet including the Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi will, voluntarily, not draw salaries.

Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir while briefing media about the cabinet’s first meeting said the cabinet decided to take all the important and necessary steps to keep the writ of the state intact in the province.

In the meeting presided over by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the cabinet decided that the Inspector General (IG) Punjab and other police officials will hold open courts to solve the problems of the public on the spot. A fund of one billion rupees was approved for the families of the martyred police officials and the stipend that was given to their widows was also raised from Rs2500 to Rs25000.

The rules for the recruitment of children of the martyred officers were also relaxed.

The situation of availability of flour and wheat was also discussed and the cabinet decided to ensure the availability of cheap flour to the people.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi advised the cabinet to start planning for Ramazan so that the public can be given as much relief as possible in the holy month.

He also announced a strict and massive crackdown against the suppliers of ICE and other drugs in educational institutions and ordered indiscriminate action against land grabber groups and the land mafia.

