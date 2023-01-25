UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Pakistan, bilateral cooperation on agenda

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reached Pakistan on Wednesday, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“The UAE President arrived in the city of Rahim Yar Khan during his visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Upon his arrival at the airport, he was received by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and a number of ministers and senior officials,” said WAM.

During a meeting, the two sides reviewed the historical UAE-Pakistan ties and opportunities of enhancing joint cooperation in a way that serves both countries and their peoples across various domains, which fall within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides.

“Prime Minister Sharif welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to Pakistan and stressed that it represents a strong drive towards developing the relations of the two friendly countries.”

PM urges UAE businessmen to exploit immense scope in Pakistan

The two parties discussed various cooperation paths especially in the fields of economy, trade and development, which are in line with the two countries’ sustainability objectives, said WAM.

They also discussed several issues of common interest, and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan country’s pride in the historical UAE-Pakistan relations, expressing his appreciation to the UAE for its continuous support to Pakistan in various conditions, especially in the development fields.

Taking to Twitter, the PM wrote “extremely delighted to receive my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed on his arrival in Pakistan, which is his second home. Building on our last meeting, we discussed ways and means to further strengthen our brotherly relations.”

Earlier this month, the UAE agreed to roll over the existing loan of $2 billion and provide an additional loan of $1 billion, said a statement from Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office.

UAE rolls over existing $2bn loan, agrees to provide additional $1bn

The roll over came when PM Shehbaz visited the Emirati nation.

On January 10, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The president congratulated General Munir on his appointment and wished him luck in his new duties, a statement by the Emirates News Agency said.

The two sides reviewed cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs, the statement added.

They also discussed ways to strengthen ties to serve the common interests of the two countries.