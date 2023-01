KARACHI: Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi was sworn in as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab on Sunday night, hours after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) unanimously decided to appoint him to the post.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered the oath to Naqvi at a ceremony held at the Governor House in Lahore.

