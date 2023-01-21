KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 20, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
115,177,078 72,917,939 4,655,961,764 2,399,303,902
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 742,863,534 (530,818,366) 212,045,169
Local Individuals 3,862,557,819 (3,691,002,535) 171,555,284
Local Corporates 1,933,866,426 (2,317,466,879) (383,600,453)
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
