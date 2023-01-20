KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (January 19, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
203,461,846 123,122,085 7,336,812,904 3,864,442,146
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 726,928,530 (409,545,851) 317,382,679
Local Individuals 6,449,240,698 (6,775,741,496) (326,500,797)
Local Corporates 3,576,986,110 (3,567,867,992) 9,118,118
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments