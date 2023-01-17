AVN 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.57%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 17 Jan, 2023 06:02am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 16, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
161,686,197            105,902,116         3,991,344,240          2,235,483,606
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)      335,154,318       (381,148,745)      (45,994,427)
Local Individuals           3,661,372,353     (3,409,412,728)       251,959,624
Local Corporates            1,504,441,783     (1,710,406,981)     (205,965,197)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

