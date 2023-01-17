KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 16, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
161,686,197 105,902,116 3,991,344,240 2,235,483,606
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 335,154,318 (381,148,745) (45,994,427)
Local Individuals 3,661,372,353 (3,409,412,728) 251,959,624
Local Corporates 1,504,441,783 (1,710,406,981) (205,965,197)
