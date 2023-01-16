AVN 65.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.57%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.45%)
BOP 4.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
DFML 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
DGKC 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
EPCL 42.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.79%)
FCCL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.83%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.83%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
HUBC 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.51%)
MLCF 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.01%)
PAEL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-4.85%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.75%)
SILK 0.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.35%)
TELE 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
TPLP 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
TRG 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.28%)
UNITY 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 3,935 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.3%)
BR30 13,837 Decreased By -290.7 (-2.06%)
KSE100 39,931 Decreased By -392.4 (-0.97%)
KSE30 14,718 Decreased By -178.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee likely to inch up on upbeat Asian cues

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2023 11:13am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee may open marginally higher against the US dollar on Monday, supported by a further uptick in Asian currencies after last week’s rally.

The rupee was likely to open at 81.25 per dollar compared with 81.3250 in the previous session.

The local currency last week jumped 1.7% on increased confidence that the US Federal Reserve was nearing an end to its rate-hike cycle.

In a research note last week, HSBC said that the Federal Reserve will likely hike its target interest rate for the last time at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 monetary policy meeting, raising it by 50 basis points (bps) to a range of 4.75%-5.00%.

Markets have priced in a 25 bps hike on Feb 1 and another of the same size at the next meeting.

Mounting confidence on the Fed view will mean the dollar will remain out of favour, helping the rupee, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

However, it was fairly obvious that rupee will not be repeating the kind of rally it saw last week, he said.

Indian rupee upside limited by low forward premiums

Portfolio outflows and likely decent support (for USD/INR pair) at 81 should keep rupee in check, he added. Foreign portfolio investors have taken out $1.8 billion from Indian equities so for this month and $116 million from debt.

Asian currencies carried forward the momentum from last week.

The offshore Chinese yuan climbed above 6.70 to the dollar for the first time since June. The Korean won and the Thai baht were up 0.7% each.

The Bank of Japan policy review on Wednesday will be a key event this week on expectations that the central bank could make further tweaks to its yield control policy.

The Japanese yen reached a seven-month high against the dollar.

Also read

Asian currencies US dollars Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee likely to inch up on upbeat Asian cues

Intra-day update: rupee continues to decline in inter-bank market

LG polls: ECP says 'process complicated, takes time to prepare results'

Miftah calls for economic ‘overhaul’

OMPA questions Ogra ‘discrimination’ with small OMCs

Fuel prices kept unchanged amid speculation

Lotte Chemical Corp. approves proposed divestment in Pakistan unit for over $155mn

Hopes of survivors in Nepal plane crash ‘nil’

Oil dips, but hovers near 2023 highs on China demand optimism

Sahiwal, Port Qasim coal-fired plants: NPCC urges CPPA-G to take up technical schedules

EPQL power generation: PPIB seeks analysis on minimum price of PEL gas

Read more stories