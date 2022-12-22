AGL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.55%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
BOP 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.59%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.81%)
EFERT 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.37%)
EPCL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.57%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.12%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
GGL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.35%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
KEL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
OGDC 71.68 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.64%)
PAEL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.05%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
PRL 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.13%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.92%)
TPLP 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.65%)
TRG 111.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.51 (-6.33%)
UNITY 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
WAVES 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.31%)
BR100 3,899 Decreased By -51 (-1.29%)
BR30 13,759 Decreased By -256.2 (-1.83%)
KSE100 39,501 Increased By 158.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 14,551 Increased By 91.4 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee may open slightly lower, risks falling below key support

Reuters Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 09:55am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open marginally lower against the US currency on Thursday, weighed by persistent dollar demand from importers and rise in oil prices.

The rupee is expected to be around 82.85-82.88 at open, compared with 82.81 in the previous session.

It looks like it will be another session where help will be needed to prevent the rupee from falling below 83, a trader at a Mumbai-based private bank said.

There is nothing negative in cues out of Asia, but the relentless dollar demand and the higher oil prices "will be an issue", the trader said.

Public sector banks have been regularly selling dollars lately, when rupee falls near to 82.85-82.90 levels.

Indian rupee may open marginally higher, upside largely capped

A few traders reckon that it is likely on the behest of the Reserve Bank of India.

Asian currencies were mostly higher, while the dollar index was down to 103.98 on the back of the positive. Hong Kong led Asian shares higher following an overnight rally on the S&P 500 Index.

US consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December, helping revive risk appetite.

Oil prices inched higher in Asia after climbing 2.8% on Wednesday.

Brent crude is now at near $82.50, all 10% off its recent lows.

US data due later in the day and on Friday, including the final reading of the third quarter GDP, will help investors assess how the world's largest economy is faring in the face of aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The outlook on USD/INR looks "bullish" with 83.00 being the major resistance level, Dilip Parmar, analyst at HDFC Securities, said in a note.

Crossing the 83 level will clear the way for 83.77, he added.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee may open slightly lower, risks falling below key support

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

SBP warns of higher risks to food security

FM Bilawal talks with Blinken productive and comprehensive: FO

Around 6pc growth: What did FY22 experience bring to the fore?

Punjab situation prompts a flurry of political activity

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim shuts down DAP plant amid economic downturn

Oil rallies on tight US stocks as winter blast hits

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

‘Exchange losses’: Non-provision of needed funds worries Petroleum Division

Revenue collection: Dar directs FBR to achieve set targets

Read more stories