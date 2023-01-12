AVN 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.57%)
BAFL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
DFML 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
DGKC 47.78 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.82%)
EPCL 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.46%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.83%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 61.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
KAPCO 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.85 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.66%)
NETSOL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
OGDC 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PPL 82.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
TPLP 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
TRG 109.35 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.85%)
UNITY 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,088 Increased By 32.7 (0.81%)
BR30 14,662 Increased By 135.4 (0.93%)
KSE100 41,196 Increased By 438 (1.07%)
KSE30 15,265 Increased By 124.4 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee upside limited by low forward premiums

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 01:55pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: Low forward premiums on the Indian rupee, triggered by a narrower interest rate differential between the US and India, will make it difficult for the currency to rise much above current levels against the dollar, two bankers told Reuters.

The US Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike cycle relative to the Reserve Bank of India last year has prompted US and India interest rate differentials to decline, pushing forward premiums to levels not seen in over a decade.

“The forward premium level is so low it is a natural incentive for exporters to not sell dollars and for importers to buy,” B Prasanna, global head – global markets – sales, trading and research at ICICI Bank told Reuters.

The 1-year rupee implied forward premium in 2022 has fallen from 4.63% to 1.61% - the lowest level in over a decade, before ending the year at 2.02%.

In 2022, the Fed raised rates by 425 basis points while the RBI increased borrowing cost by 225 bps, prompting premiums to tumble.

“I suspect that the rupee will not appreciate beyond a point,” Prasanna said, adding that he expects the currency to trade within a range of 81.50 to 83.50 to the dollar in the current quarter.

Indian rupee may open higher after moving above key levels

A pullback on the dollar index on account of a less hawkish Fed view has helped the rupee recover from a record low of near 83.30 in October, and the local currency was trading at near 81.70 to the dollar on Thursday.

However, the outlook for the rupee remains “fundamentally weak” and the low level of forward premiums increases “the propensity for importers to hedge”, Bhaskar Panda, head overseas treasury at HDFC Bank, said. “Premium levels have an impact on the behaviour of importers and exporters to an extent.”

The Indian rupee has climbed nearly 1.4% in the last three sessions, but HDFC Bank does not expect this to sustain and is also projecting a range of 81.50-83.50 for the unit in the current quarter.

The weakening bias on the rupee, alongside the inexpensive premiums, make it more likely that importers will hedge, Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, said.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee upside limited by low forward premiums

IMF wants up to Rs7.50/unit power tariff raise

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

Oil rises on China demand hopes; upcoming US inflation data caps gains

Global LNG volumes hit record high, Europe crowds out Pakistan, others

Punjab governor repeals CM Punjab’s de-notification order, LHC told

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

Australia cancel men’s ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Read more stories