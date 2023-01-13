AVN 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.5%)
BAFL 29.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
DFML 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.14%)
DGKC 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
EPCL 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
FFL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
GGL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
HUBC 60.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
KEL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.19%)
MLCF 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.09%)
NETSOL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.84%)
OGDC 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.62%)
PAEL 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PPL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.15%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.64%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.21%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 106.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.8%)
UNITY 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -41.3 (-1.02%)
BR30 14,301 Decreased By -210.5 (-1.45%)
KSE100 40,486 Decreased By -317.7 (-0.78%)
KSE30 14,977 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil at three-week low on firmer ringgit, demand woes

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2023 12:32pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Palm oil futures in Malaysia fell on Friday to their lowest levels in three weeks and were set for a second consecutive weekly loss, dented by a stronger ringgit, tepid demand and the government’s suggestion to ban exports to the European Union.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 55 ringgit, or 1.41%, to 3,856 ringgit ($889.50) a tonne in early trade.

For the week, the contract has lost 4.8%.

There are concerns about demand for Malaysian palm oil from biggest buyers India and China after early-January exports plunged by about half, as buying is slow because the destination markets are stocked up on the edible oil, traders said.

Malaysia said on Thursday it could stop exporting palm oil to the EU in response to a new law aimed at protecting forests by strictly regulating sale of the product.

The idea mooted by Malaysia is a bearish signal when traditional export destinations are already reducing demand due to price parity and stiff competition from Indonesia, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

India’s palm oil imports in December surged 96% to a record high from a year earlier as palm oil’s hefty discount to rival edible oils led refiners to raise purchases during the seasonally weak winter period, Solvent Extractors’ Association of India said.

Palm oil production in the world’s largest producers, Indonesia and Malaysia, will remain squeezed this year amid anticipation of rising demand from key market China, industry officials said in a seminar on Thursday.

Palm oil hits near three-week closing low

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, rose 0.5% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding other currency.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract dipped 0.1% while its palm oil contract fell 1.1%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped 0.5%.

Also read

Palm Oil Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil at three-week low on firmer ringgit, demand woes

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Germany inks two framework agreements worth Euro 28m

ECP says local bodies elections in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on Jan 15

Mills to get quotas for sugar export on basis of installed capacity

Crisis of shortage of raw material in industries intensifies

Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

Fund for construction of dams: Amount increased to Rs16.53bn, SC told

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation dues: PSO asks PD to provide $220m payment

Issues related to foreign exchange to be addressed soon: SBP governor

UAE to loan $1bn, roll over another $2bn

Read more stories