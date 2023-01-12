AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil hits near three-week closing low

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 07:03am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second consecutive session on Wednesday to close at their lowest in nearly three weeks, as fears grew about waning demand after early-January exports plummeted by about half.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 75 ringgit, or 1.88%, to 3,909 ringgit ($894.71) a tonne, its lowest close since Dec. 23.

Exports from Malaysia during Jan. 1-10 plunged between 44.6% and 51% from the same period in December, as shipments to India and China slowed, cargo surveyors data showed.

December palm oil end-stocks in the world’s second-largest producer fell to the lowest since August, as widespread flooding hit production during the year-end monsoon season, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed on Tuesday.

Malaysia’s production will improve this year by 3.3% to 19.1 million tonnes, as labour shortage issues will likely ease in mid-2023, although production costs may stay high, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

Ng expects palm oil prices to stay firm at 3,800-4,500 ringgit per tonne at the start of the first quarter due to adverse weather hitting edible oil producing countries, lower sunflower seed output in Ukraine, and Indonesia’s policies restricting exports while increasing the use of palm oil biodiesel.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.4%, while its palm oil contract eased 1.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.6 percent.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

China Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil rates Palm oil price Palm oil market edible oils

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil hits near three-week closing low

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Geneva pledges: PM vows 3rd party validation of spending

Elahi secures trust vote to PDM govt’s chagrin

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

KE’s tariff: Nepra approves Rs7.43 per unit negative adjustment

Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

Income tax on salaried people: FBR identifies Rs28bn gap

Privatisation: govt delists SME Bank

Read more stories