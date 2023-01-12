AVN 68.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
BAFL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
DFML 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.64%)
DGKC 47.86 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
EPCL 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
FCCL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.11%)
FFL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.83%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
KAPCO 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.85 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.66%)
NETSOL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
OGDC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PAEL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PPL 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
TPLP 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
TRG 109.36 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.86%)
UNITY 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,087 Increased By 31.9 (0.79%)
BR30 14,664 Increased By 137 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,192 Increased By 433.7 (1.06%)
KSE30 15,262 Increased By 121.3 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil flat, hovers near three-week lows on slow exports

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 01:01pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures were little changed on Thursday, hovering around three-week lows hit in the previous session due to weak demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slipped 1 ringgit, or 0.03%, to 3,910 ringgit ($895.97) a tonne by the midday break.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-10 fell 44.6% to 262,201 tonnes from Dec. 1-10, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Wednesday.

Palm oil stocks in the world’s second-largest producer are expected to decline to around 2 million tonnes this year, compared with 2.19 million tonnes in 2022, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Thursday.

MPOB forecast crude palm oil prices to trade in a range of between 4,000-4,200 ringgit per tonne this year.

India will halt duty-free imports of crude soyoil from April 1, the government said on Wednesday, as the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oils tries to support local oilseed farmers.

Indonesia planned to set its crude palm oil reference price at $920.57 per tonne for Jan. 16-31, up from $858.96 per tonne in Jan.

1-15, deputy coordinating minister of economic affairs Musdhalifah Machmud said on Wednesday. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.2%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.7%.

Palm oil tumbles more than 3pc as exports plunge

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.4%. Malaysia called on countries producing palm oil to strengthen cooperation following new European Union (EU) legislation aimed at curbing the imports for commodities linked to deforestation, including palm oil.

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said Malaysia, which sees EU measures as “trade barriers”, plans to engage with EU counterparts and will consider halting exports to the bloc as an option.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil flat, hovers near three-week lows on slow exports

IMF wants up to Rs7.50/unit power tariff raise

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

Oil rises on China demand hopes; upcoming US inflation data caps gains

Global LNG volumes hit record high, Europe crowds out Pakistan, others

Punjab governor repeals CM Punjab’s de-notification order, LHC told

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Australia cancel men’s ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

Read more stories