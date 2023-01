KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses for a second session, hitting a nearly three-week low on Wednesday, as traders weighed demand concerns after early-January shipments plummeted by half.

Malaysia end-Dec palm oil stocks fell 4% to 2.19mn T

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 76 ringgit, or 1.91%, to 3,908 ringgit ($893.46) a tonne during early trade, its lowest since Dec. 23.