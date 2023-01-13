IK’s strategy leaves ‘gang of crooks’ red-faced: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership on Thursday said that party chairman Imran Khan’s bold strategy left the “gang of crooks” red-faced after Punjab chief minister emerged victorious in the vote of confidence.

A day after Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi managed to get a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly, the PTI leaders said that the “imported regime” faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of the PTI and the PML-Q in the much-awaited vote of confidence.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that Imran Khan is a “master of nerves”, who planned and executed all the strategies for the victory in the vote of confidence in the provincial assembly.

He said that it was the decision of the PTI chief who told the chief minister to proceed with the vote of confidence and the timing to get the vote from the PA stunned everyone, especially the opposition who used all the tricks under the open sky to delay the vote.

Another PTI leader Omar Ayub said that the “imported regime” had to kiss the dust after all their claims that the PTI would not be able to manage the number game for the vote of confidence in the PA, proved false.

He said that the way Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah “escaped” from the provincial assembly – after realising that all his calculations went wrong – was worth seeing as he kept making false claims about the vote of confidence by the chief minister till the last minute.

The central secretary information of the PTI, Farrukh Habib, said that Imran Khan buried the doctrine of necessity in politics forever by restoring the politics of principle and ideology in the country.

“Those who used to claim that Imran Khan knows nothing about politics must have realised now that it’s the same Imran Khan who forced his opponents to accept his political acumen,” he added.

He continued that all the conspiracies hatched by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its handlers were single-handedly foiled by the PTI chief.

He maintained that the only way forward to steer the country out of the prevailing political and economic crises is free, fair, and snap poll, adding no excuse to delay the elections will be accepted.

