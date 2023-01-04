ICT police issue 29,081 e-challans to motorists

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have issued 29,081 e-challans to motorists over different traffic violations in the federal capital Islamabad through Safe City cameras.

According to the details, the city police have issued more than 29,081 e-challans to motorists over various traffic violations so far.

A senior police officer of Safe City said that the e-challan tickets were delivered to the violators at their home addresses.

A copy of the e-challan was attached with the master file of the vehicles at the excise office over non-payment of penalty amount within the given time, he added.

He said that the car owner who failed to pay the fine could not sell or transfer their vehicle until the clearance of dues.

