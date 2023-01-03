Security forces arrest suspected suicide bomber from Islamabad

Security forces and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested a suspected suicide bomber from Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

As per reports, the alleged terrorist named Zakirullah was arrested from the vicinity of Tarnol Police Station with the help of modern technology and intelligence input from agencies.

Meanwhile, security forces have also identified the suicide bomber involved in last month's attack in Islamabad that killed one policeman and injured 10 people.

The police identified the suspect through a mobile SIM as it was registered after his name.

The alleged bomber travelled from Kurram to Swabi and rested there. His facilitator was a resident of the Rawalpindi district.

Police said that the alleged bomber had worn a vest laden with 10 to 12 kilograms of explosives.

On December 23, the suspect blew himself up in a car in a densely populated, residential area of the federal capital; martyring a police official and injuring at least 10 others.

In a tweet, the Islamabad police said police officers were conducting snap-checking when they signalled a suspicious vehicle with a man and a woman aboard to stop.

Soon after the car stopped near the officers, the suicide bomber aboard the vehicle detonated himself, the police said. Due to this, Head Constable Adeel Hussain embraced martyrdom.

Television footage indicated the vehicle was wrecked.

Following the incident, the first in the capital since 2014, several embassies— including the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Australia — advised their citizens to limit their movement in the capital.

Last week, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had arrested five suspects allegedly involved in the Islamabad suicide bombing.

In an interview with Geo News, Rana Sanaullah said that the taxi driver was not involved in the attack, as the suspects had rented the taxi from him.

“The suspects travelled from Kurram Agency to Rawalpindi,” he told the channel, adding that the security forces have arrested five suspects and their handlers in connection with the incident.