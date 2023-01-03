PIA introduces package for Umrah pilgrims from China

BEIJING: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced a special package to facilitate Pakistani and other Muslims pilgrims who plan to travel from China to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Under the package, the pilgrims travelling by PIA from Beijing and Chengdu would be provided connecting flights from Islamabad to Saudi Arabia and back.

However, Pakistani passengers could enjoy a stopover of over one week in Pakistan while returning to China, a senior official told APP here on Monday.

The national flag carrier is currently operating weekly passenger flights on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad routes on Sunday and Wednesday respectively. In wake of the Chinese New Year and winter holidays in China, PIA has already reduced fares for passengers travelling on Beijing-Islamabad route. The new fare from Beijing to Islamabad is now RMB 4,681 including all taxes which will greatly facilitate those passengers wishing to travel to Pakistan to meet their families during holidays. The national flag carrier has also introduced cut in the existing fare of Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing round trip and new price is now RMB 12,050 including all taxes.

China has already announced to scrap quarantine requirement for international arrivals starting from January 8. The passengers travelling to China need to take nucleic acid test within 48 hours before boarding their flights to China. The nucleic acid screening and centralized isolation after arrival will be cancelled, according to China's National Health Commission.

Talking to APP, some Pakistani nationals expressed happiness over introduction of Umrah package for Pakistani and other Muslims living across China and said they would be able to fulfill their religious obligation as well as meet their relatives on way back to China after performing Umrah.