KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Dewan Sugar 30.09.2022 Nil (758.822) (8.29) 26.01.2023 19.01.2023 to Mills Ltd Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 26.01.2023 AGM Sanghar Sugar 30.09.2022 Nil 1.609 0.13 28.01.2023 21.01.2023 Mills Limited Year Ended 10.00.A.M. 28.01.2023 AGM Khairpur Sugar 27.01.2023 20.01.2023 to Mills Limited 02:30.P.M. 27.01.2023 AGM Ellcot Spinning 26.01.2023 20.01.2023 to Mills Limited 11.30.A.M. 26.01.2023 EOGM Prosperity Weaving 26.01.2023 20.01.2023 to Mills Limited 26.01.2023 11.00.A.M. EOGM ==========================================================================================================

