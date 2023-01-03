Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Dewan Sugar 30.09.2022 Nil (758.822) (8.29) 26.01.2023 19.01.2023 to
Mills Ltd Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 26.01.2023
AGM
Sanghar Sugar 30.09.2022 Nil 1.609 0.13 28.01.2023 21.01.2023
Mills Limited Year Ended 10.00.A.M. 28.01.2023
AGM
Khairpur Sugar 27.01.2023 20.01.2023 to
Mills Limited 02:30.P.M. 27.01.2023
AGM
Ellcot Spinning 26.01.2023 20.01.2023 to
Mills Limited 11.30.A.M. 26.01.2023
EOGM
Prosperity Weaving 26.01.2023 20.01.2023 to
Mills Limited 26.01.2023
11.00.A.M.
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
