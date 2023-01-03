AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
03 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Dewan Sugar           30.09.2022      Nil          (758.822)        (8.29)      26.01.2023   19.01.2023 to
Mills Ltd             Year Ended                                                11.00.A.M.      26.01.2023
                                                                                AGM
Sanghar Sugar         30.09.2022      Nil          1.609            0.13        28.01.2023      21.01.2023
Mills Limited         Year Ended                                                10.00.A.M.      28.01.2023
                                                                                AGM
Khairpur Sugar                                                                  27.01.2023   20.01.2023 to
Mills Limited                                                                   02:30.P.M.      27.01.2023
                                                                                AGM
Ellcot Spinning                                                                 26.01.2023   20.01.2023 to
Mills Limited                                                                   11.30.A.M.      26.01.2023
                                                                                EOGM
Prosperity Weaving                                                              26.01.2023   20.01.2023 to
Mills Limited                                                                   26.01.2023
                                                                                11.00.A.M.
                                                                                EOGM
==========================================================================================================

