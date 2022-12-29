BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Imran Khan says doesn’t see elections in ‘near future’

Dar admits Pakistan in 'tight spot' but 'no chance of default'

Boat engines for 3,291 Gwadar fishermen: Cabinet approves disbursement of Rs823m to GPA

Fawad says technocrat govt cannot solve Pakistan’s problems

Surveillance system installed at all airports to prevent Covid spread: officials

Nishat Chunian to partially shut down operations after one month

IHC issues notice to ECP in Islamabad LG polls case

Window for nuclear talks still open, Iran FM says

FM says creation of 'Loss and Damage Fund' significant achievement for Pakistan

KSE-100 retreats to its lowest level since July 2020

NA speaker to meet PTI MNAs on Thursday to discuss ‘resignations’

Corps commanders resolve to fight terrorists 'without any distinction'

Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

$15.722bn newpacts signed: Country received $16.974bn foreign assistance: EAD

FBR reduces duty on import of agri tractors

Cigarette manufacturing sector: PM seeks elimination of tax evasion culture

Fund constraints adversely affect NHA projects

