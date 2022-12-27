AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
Shae Gill lights up Times Square in New York as Spotify's EQUAL Pakistan ambassador

27 Dec, 2022
Photo: Instagram @spotifypakistan
Photo: Instagram @spotifypakistan
Pakistani singer Shae Gill of 'Pasoori' fame was featured on a billboard in Times Square, New York, as Spotify announced the singer as Spotify EQUAL Pakistan's ambassador for the month of December.

Spotify Pakistan broke the news on Instagram on Monday with a picture of the billboard featuring Shae Gill, with the caption:

"Zindagi hai kitni haseen with Shae Gill shining bright on Times Square."

Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab featured on Times Square Billboard

Spotify's Global Music Program looks to celebrate women creators by giving them a platform to share their content with the world. For the month of December, it has featured Gill’s track 'Sukoon', as the highlighted track on the platform.

Gill's duet with singer Ali Sethi, 'Pasoori', which debuted on the 14th season of Coke Studio, is currently the most-streamed Pakistani song on Spotify. The popular track has also amassed nearly half a billion views on YouTube.

Gill now follows the likes of artists such as Natasha Noorani, Arooj Aftab, Mehak Ali and Hadiqa Kiani, as a Spotify EQUAL Pakistan ambassador.

Anushae Babar Gill, who came to be known as Shae Gill, originates from Lahore, Pakistan. She was discovered on Instagram in 2019 as a cover artist before being handpicked by Sethi to feature on the hit track 'Pasoori'. She is also the most-streamed Pakistani female artist on Spotify this year as revealed by Wrapped 2022.

Gill released two successive tracks in the winter of 2022, the first being a cover of the much-loved, traditional wedding song 'Lathay Di Chadar'. Her most recent offering, 'Sukoon', is a collaboration with the songwriter-singer duo Hassan and Roshaan.

Spotify in 2022: Atif Aslam, Talha Anjum top list of most-streamed Pakistani artists

Hassan and Roshan took to Instagram to share the clip of the video writing,

“When the director heard the song, he said the song gave him a sense of peace coupled with melancholy. Like a goldfish in a fishbowl, zindagi haseen bhi hay, tanha bhi hay [life is also beautiful, life is also lonely). A goldfish in a bowl, perhaps the prettiest, loneliest thing one could visualize.”

