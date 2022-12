SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may break a resistance at $7.61-1/2 per bushel, and rise into $7.67 to $7.73-1/2 range.

A bounce from the Dec. 6 low of $7.23-1/2 has extended, as confirmed by the rise on Tuesday.

It is riding on a wave c which is capable of travelling into $7.67 to $7.84-1/2 range.

Support is at $7.45-1/4, a break below which could open the way towards $7.30-3/4 to $7.38-3/4 range.