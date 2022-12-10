AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt to increase upper limit of subsidized loans

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2022 07:15am
Follow us

LAHORE: To promote economic activities and increase employment in the province, the Punjab government has decided to increase the upper limit of subsidized loans under the Punjab Employment Scheme to Rs 20 million from Rs 1 million.

The decision was made in the ministerial steering committee meeting of the Punjab Employment Scheme on Friday which was chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari.

Special Secretary Finance Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Secretary Industries Sohail Ashraf, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation and representatives of Bank of Punjab were present in the meeting while Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood participated through a video link.

As per details shared in the meeting, the government has also extended the loan repayment period. Under the scheme, the borrowers will be able to repay their loan within a period of five to eight years.

The objective of these subsidized loans provided at very low markup was to reduce the hardships of the common man by providing employment. The Punjab Small Industries MD while giving a detailed briefing on the progress of the Punjab Employment Scheme said that 2,944 loans worth Rs 2961.55 million have been distributed.

“The highest numbers of beneficiaries of the scheme were applicants from Rahim Yar Khan. Apart from this, residents of Bahawalpur, Lahore, Multan and Muzaffargarh were also benefiting from this scheme,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab Punjab government subsidized loans Punjab Employment Scheme

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt to increase upper limit of subsidized loans

Economy: Dar, others take stock of situation

Weekly SPI inflation unchanged on average

Xi calls for oil trade in yuan

Unilateral hike in rates of SEZs’ plots disallowed

FTO orders FBR to release soybean consignments

Russia could cut oil production over West’s ‘stupid’ price cap

Oil rebounds, but still on track for biggest weekly declines

ECs: SBP further tightening data reporting mechanism

Wapda asked to shift troops from Dasu hospital

Matters adjudicated by courts: FBR maintains no data bank

Read more stories