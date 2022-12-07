Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 06, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,539.94
High: 41,746
Low: 41,295.10
Net Change: 72.73
Volume (000): 46,389
Value (000): 2,974,744
Makt Cap (000) 1,564,866,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,282.06
NET CH (-) 138.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,997.78
NET CH (+) 0.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,336.91
NET CH (-) 17.06
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,730.88
NET CH (-) 21.34
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,793.55
NET CH (-) 9.02
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,686.91
NET CH (+) 44.22
------------------------------------
As on: 06-December-2022
====================================
