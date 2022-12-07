KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 06, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,539.94 High: 41,746 Low: 41,295.10 Net Change: 72.73 Volume (000): 46,389 Value (000): 2,974,744 Makt Cap (000) 1,564,866,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,282.06 NET CH (-) 138.47 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,997.78 NET CH (+) 0.05 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,336.91 NET CH (-) 17.06 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,730.88 NET CH (-) 21.34 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,793.55 NET CH (-) 9.02 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,686.91 NET CH (+) 44.22 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-December-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022