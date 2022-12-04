AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
COAS urged to disassociate himself from Bajwa’s ‘controversial’ actions

ISLAMABAD: Reitera-ting his demand to immediately release Senator Azam Swati, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ...
Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
ISLAMABAD: Reiterating his demand to immediately release Senator Azam Swati, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday called upon the new military leadership to disassociate itself from the “fascist” actions of the recently pensioned army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In a series of tweets, the former prime minister said that he had hoped the new military leadership would have immediately disassociated itself from the eight months of the previous army chief’s “action against the PTI” as he criticised the arrest of party Senator Azam Swati.

Swati was arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on November 27 for the second time in less than two months over an obnoxious tweet against the former army chief Bajwa.

Separate first information reports (FIRs) were registered against the PTI leader in Balochistan and Sindh as well for using “derogatory language” and “provoking the people against the army”.

On Friday, Swati was shifted to Quetta aboard a special flight amid tight security after the judicial magistrate of Islamabad handed over his custody to the Balochistan police. From the Quetta airport, he was taken to an unknown place.

IK felicitates COAS, CJCSC

Condemning the vindictive treatment of the senator, PTI chief said: “The entire nation is shocked at the vindictive cruelty Senator Azam Swati is being subjected to and for what crime? For intemperate language and asking questions which is the right of anyone in a democracy”.

He said that internationally, Pakistan and especially “our military is being perceived increasingly negatively because the present imported government is seen as a mere puppet government”.

“One had hoped the new military leadership would have immediately disassociated from the 8 months of Bajwa’s fascist actions against PTI, the media and critical journalists,” he added.

Khan demanded that Swati — who he said was a heart patient — should be immediately released, adding, “Not only because he has committed no crime to deserve this mental and physical torture, but also because this petulant and vengeful targeting is undermining our military’s credibility which is critical for a strong Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, PTI workers staged a protest demonstration outside National Press Club, demanding immediate release of Senator Swati. They said that Swati was being punished for pursuing the ideology of Imran Khan.

They said that every single person who is associated with PTI is Imran Khan, and no power of the world can stop them from standing by his leader as it is a fight for real independence.

