IK felicitates COAS, CJCSC

ISLAMABAD: The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, showing optimism that “prevailing trust deficit” will end with the new military appointments.

In a series of tweets, he said that “congratulations to Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as new CJCSC & Gen Syed Asim Munir as new COAS”.

“We hope new military leadership will work to end prevailing trust deficit that has built up in last eight months between the nation and the state. Strength of the state is derived from its people,” he added.

